Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.54 Per Share

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 4th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 1.5411 per share on Tuesday, July 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF’s previous dividend of $1.39.
Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance
VDC traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $205.41. 78,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,166. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $204.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.70. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $172.75 and a 1 year high of $209.70.
Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile
