Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Raises Dividend to $0.90 Per Share

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.8992 per share on Tuesday, July 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous dividend of $0.77.
Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of VIG stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $183.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 694,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,695. The company has a market cap of $79.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $180.57 and a 200-day moving average of $176.92. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $149.67 and a 52 week high of $186.30.
Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile
