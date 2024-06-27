Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Raises Dividend to $0.55 Per Share

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.5521 per share on Tuesday, July 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from Vanguard Extended Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.50.
Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA VXF traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $168.62. The stock had a trading volume of 293,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,383. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $131.80 and a 52-week high of $176.20. The stock has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.80 and a 200 day moving average of $166.92.
About Vanguard Extended Market ETF
