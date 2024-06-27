Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Announces Dividend of $0.46

Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.4608 per share on Tuesday, July 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from Vanguard Financials ETF’s previous dividend of $0.44.
Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
VFH stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $99.83. 136,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,908. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $75.71 and a 52-week high of $103.05.
About Vanguard Financials ETF
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Financials ETF
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- BlackBerry Stock: Strong Earnings, Profitability Challenges Ahead
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Progress Software Stock Back in the Green After Beating Forecasts
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Goldman Sachs Raises Stock Target for Affirm: Key Insights
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.