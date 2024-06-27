Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Announces Dividend of $0.46

Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.4608 per share on Tuesday, July 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from Vanguard Financials ETF’s previous dividend of $0.44.

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VFH stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $99.83. 136,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,908. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $75.71 and a 52-week high of $103.05.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

