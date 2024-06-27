Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 4.2% of Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $11,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 18.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 159,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,502,000 after purchasing an additional 25,342 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 36.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 152.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Milestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $377.11. 941,426 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,007,519. The stock has a market cap of $129.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $351.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $336.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $260.65 and a twelve month high of $378.16.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

