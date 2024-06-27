Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Orgel Wealth Management LLC

Orgel Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $376.94. 213,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,001,600. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $351.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $335.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $260.65 and a twelve month high of $378.16.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

