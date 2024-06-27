Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio (TSE:VGRO) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio (TSE:VGRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$34.56 and last traded at C$34.55. Approximately 113,754 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 136,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$34.51.
Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio Stock Up 0.1 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$34.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$33.18.
Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a $0.2206 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.
