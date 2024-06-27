Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Raises Dividend to $0.97 Per Share

Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.9656 per share on Tuesday, July 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Health Care ETF’s previous dividend of $0.88.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $267.43. 158,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,220. The firm has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $222.27 and a 52 week high of $271.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.84.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

