Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Raises Dividend to $0.97 Per Share

Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.9656 per share on Tuesday, July 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Health Care ETF’s previous dividend of $0.88.
Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance
Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $267.43. 158,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,220. The firm has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $222.27 and a 52 week high of $271.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.84.
Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Health Care ETF
- About the Markup Calculator
- BlackBerry Stock: Strong Earnings, Profitability Challenges Ahead
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Progress Software Stock Back in the Green After Beating Forecasts
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Goldman Sachs Raises Stock Target for Affirm: Key Insights
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.