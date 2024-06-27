Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Increases Dividend to $0.79 Per Share

Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.7883 per share on Tuesday, July 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Industrials ETF’s previous dividend of $0.70.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF stock traded up $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $236.00. 128,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,188. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $183.29 and a fifty-two week high of $244.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $238.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.16.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Featured Stories

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

