Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) to Issue Dividend of $0.76 on July 2nd

Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.7624 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, July 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from Vanguard Information Technology ETF’s previous dividend of $0.68.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VGT traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $578.17. 497,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,130. The stock has a market cap of $72.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $397.76 and a one year high of $593.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $535.83 and a 200-day moving average of $514.97.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

