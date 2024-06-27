Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Announces Dividend of $0.86 (NYSEARCA:VV)

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.8643 per share on Tuesday, July 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VV traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $251.65. The company had a trading volume of 179,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,047. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $187.49 and a 1 year high of $252.40. The company has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $241.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.62.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

