Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Declares $0.86 Dividend

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.8643 per share on Tuesday, July 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $251.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,047. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $187.49 and a fifty-two week high of $252.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.62.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

