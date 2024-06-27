Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Short Interest Down 72.1% in June

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 390,400 shares, a decline of 72.1% from the May 31st total of 1,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,693,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of VGLT traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.59. 1,735,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,241,913. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $51.90 and a 1-year high of $64.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.53.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.2025 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
