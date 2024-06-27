Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Short Interest Down 72.1% in June

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 390,400 shares, a decline of 72.1% from the May 31st total of 1,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,693,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VGLT traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.59. 1,735,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,241,913. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $51.90 and a 1-year high of $64.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.53.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.2025 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VGLT. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 16.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $510,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 318,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,658,000 after acquiring an additional 23,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 40.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,008,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,033,000 after buying an additional 3,756,787 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

