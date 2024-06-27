Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Position Lowered by Affiance Financial LLC

Affiance Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 83.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33,587 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VNQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 22.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,630,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $804,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,619 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,746,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $861,217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,547,415 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 601.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,364,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742,702 shares during the period. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 3,654,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,912,000 after purchasing an additional 24,650 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,887,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,746,000 after purchasing an additional 705,607 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.71. The stock had a trading volume of 227,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,375,202. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.43. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $90.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

