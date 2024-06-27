Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) to Issue Dividend of $1.03 on July 2nd

Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 1.0328 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, July 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Real Estate ETF’s previous dividend of $0.93.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $84.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,993,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,407,863. The company has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $90.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.43.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

