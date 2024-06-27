Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) to Issue Dividend of $1.03 on July 2nd

Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 1.0328 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, July 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Real Estate ETF’s previous dividend of $0.93.
Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance
VNQ traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $84.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,993,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,407,863. The company has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $90.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.43.
About Vanguard Real Estate ETF
