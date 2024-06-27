Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Shares Sold by Thrive Wealth Management LLC

Thrive Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,660 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 comprises 1.7% of Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 were worth $8,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lpwm LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 19,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Flower City Capital raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Flower City Capital now owns 193,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,054,000 after buying an additional 20,472 shares during the period. Nova R Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 18,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VONE traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $247.05. The stock had a trading volume of 29,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,882. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.40. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 1-year low of $185.74 and a 1-year high of $248.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.814 per share. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

