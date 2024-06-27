Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.39 Per Share

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.389 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Price Performance
Vanguard Russell 1000 Value stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,612. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.15. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 12 month low of $62.92 and a 12 month high of $78.81. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Company Profile
