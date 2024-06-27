Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.30 Per Share

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.299 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.31. The stock had a trading volume of 314,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,401,603. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $65.39 and a one year high of $85.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.08.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

