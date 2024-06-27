Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.59

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.593 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of VTWV traded down $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $132.08. 7,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,088. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.67 million, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.13. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $109.96 and a 12 month high of $140.69.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile
