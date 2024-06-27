Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Affiance Financial LLC’s Largest Position

Affiance Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,781 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 19.9% of Affiance Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $73,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VOO traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $504.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,145,548. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $482.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $465.07. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $375.95 and a 1-year high of $505.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

