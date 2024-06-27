Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by S.A. Mason LLC

S.A. Mason LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of S.A. Mason LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VOO stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $503.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 374,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,146,078. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $375.95 and a 52-week high of $505.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $482.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $465.07.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.