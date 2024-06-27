Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Announces $0.43 Dividend

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.4326 per share on Tuesday, July 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $336.53. 106,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,014. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $314.03 and its 200 day moving average is $297.05. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $236.38 and a 1 year high of $338.64.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.