Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Increases Dividend to $0.99 Per Share

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.9889 per share on Tuesday, July 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.69.
Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:VOOV traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $176.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,218. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.27. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $142.37 and a 52-week high of $180.98.
About Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- BlackBerry Stock: Strong Earnings, Profitability Challenges Ahead
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Progress Software Stock Back in the Green After Beating Forecasts
- Trading Halts Explained
- Goldman Sachs Raises Stock Target for Affirm: Key Insights
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.