Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Acquired by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 73.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 571,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 242,467 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $41,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BND. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 36,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 18,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ONE Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

BND stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.39. 5,514,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,148,792. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.23. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.99 and a fifty-two week high of $73.92.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.219 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

