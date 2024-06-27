Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 28th

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.9519 per share on Tuesday, July 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of VTI traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $269.40. 2,530,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,062,393. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $202.44 and a 12-month high of $270.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.11. The company has a market cap of $404.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile
