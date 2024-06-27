Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) Short Interest Down 66.7% in June

Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the May 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Vantage Towers Price Performance
Shares of VTWRF remained flat at $40.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Vantage Towers has a 52 week low of $40.06 and a 52 week high of $40.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.39.
About Vantage Towers
