Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) Short Interest Down 66.7% in June

Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the May 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of VTWRF remained flat at $40.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Vantage Towers has a 52 week low of $40.06 and a 52 week high of $40.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.39.

About Vantage Towers

Vantage Towers AG, a tower infrastructure company, engages in the acquisition, leasing, construction, maintenance, and management of passive network infrastructure for mobile communications in Germany, Spain, Greece, and other European Markets. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems, and small cells.

