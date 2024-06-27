Venom Trading 1.8% Higher Over Last Week (VENOM)

Venom (VENOM) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 27th. Over the last seven days, Venom has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. Venom has a total market cap of $276.39 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of Venom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venom coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000244 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Venom

Venom’s genesis date was March 18th, 2024. Venom’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,836,000,000 coins. The official website for Venom is venom.foundation. Venom’s official Twitter account is @venomfoundation. The official message board for Venom is medium.com/@venom.foundation.

Buying and Selling Venom

According to CryptoCompare, “Venom (VENOM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Venom has a current supply of 7,200,000,000 with 988,919,270 in circulation. The last known price of Venom is 0.1559245 USD and is down -2.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $1,390,991.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://venom.foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

