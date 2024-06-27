Venus USDC (vUSDC) Price Up 0.2% Over Last Week

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. Venus USDC has a total market capitalization of $103.74 million and approximately $117.30 million worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Venus USDC has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. One Venus USDC token can now be purchased for $0.0241 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Venus USDC

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,311,299,661 tokens. Venus USDC’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Venus USDC is app.venus.io/dashboard.

Buying and Selling Venus USDC

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,315,343,113.82208. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.02406767 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus USDC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus USDC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus USDC using one of the exchanges listed above.

