Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VSTM. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on Verastem from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Verastem from $32.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.50 price target on shares of Verastem in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Verastem Price Performance

VSTM stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.90. 996,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,155. The company has a market cap of $73.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.29 and its 200 day moving average is $9.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. Verastem has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $14.22.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.10). On average, research analysts expect that Verastem will post -4.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verastem by 114,375.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 9,150 shares during the period. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verastem during the first quarter worth $131,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verastem during the third quarter worth $245,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verastem during the third quarter worth $1,653,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verastem by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,160,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,699,000 after buying an additional 10,678 shares during the period. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its product candidates are Avutometinib, an orally available small molecule RAF/MEK clamp that inhibits the ras sarcoma RAF/MEK, ERK mitogen activated pathway kinase pathway which is involved in cell proliferation, migration, transformation, and survival of tumor cells; and Defactinib, an oral small molecule inhibitor of FAK and proline-rich tyrosine kinase for various solid tumors.

