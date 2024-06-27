Verge (XVG) Trading Up 1.2% Over Last Week

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 27th. Verge has a total market cap of $70.35 million and $2.46 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Verge has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. One Verge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61,704.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.40 or 0.00627565 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.43 or 0.00117339 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00009349 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00039433 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.48 or 0.00269681 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00043420 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.28 or 0.00073345 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

