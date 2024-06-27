Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Insider Sells $67,568.16 in Stock

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) insider Sean C. Flynn sold 1,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total value of $67,568.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Vericel Stock Performance

Shares of Vericel stock opened at $45.76 on Thursday. Vericel Co. has a one year low of $30.18 and a one year high of $53.05. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,571.43 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.38.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $51.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.07 million. Vericel had a return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 0.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vericel Co. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Vericel in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Vericel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Vericel in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vericel

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vericel by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,413,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,567,000 after acquiring an additional 39,349 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vericel by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,339,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,326,000 after acquiring an additional 109,215 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in Vericel by 10.9% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,021,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,149,000 after purchasing an additional 100,797 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 841,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,784,000 after acquiring an additional 6,792 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Vericel by 509.1% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 836,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,514,000 after purchasing an additional 699,147 shares during the period.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

Further Reading

