Vert Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Vert Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,524 shares during the period. Vert Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHO. Rush Island Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 30.3% in the third quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 9,579,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225,579 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,860,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,341,000 after purchasing an additional 89,211 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,906,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,913,000 after purchasing an additional 88,949 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 313.8% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,873,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937,603 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,281,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,209,000 after acquiring an additional 236,708 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Compass Point raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Baird R W raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.57.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of SHO traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.21. The stock had a trading volume of 354,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,714,339. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $11.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 8.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $217.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.00 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 20.69%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from Sunstone Hotel Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s payout ratio is 28.89%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.