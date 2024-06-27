Vert Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Vert Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,734 shares during the period. Regency Centers accounts for approximately 1.7% of Vert Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Vert Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $4,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 6.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,378,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,784 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth about $1,140,242,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,354,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,784,000 after acquiring an additional 24,902 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 22.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,348,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,914,000 after acquiring an additional 964,488 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,483,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,409,000 after acquiring an additional 89,882 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regency Centers Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of REG traded up $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $61.70. 52,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,172,165. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.54. Regency Centers Co. has a 1 year low of $56.29 and a 1 year high of $68.47.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 130.73%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on REG shares. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.09.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

