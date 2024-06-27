Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF Plans Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:VGSR)

Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VGSR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0882 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGSR stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $9.67. 58,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,407. Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $8.62 and a twelve month high of $10.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.63 million, a PE ratio of 33.11 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.64.

Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF (VGSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of sustainable real estate companies around the world that exhibit positive ESG characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by modified market capitalization.

