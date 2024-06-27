Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF Plans Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:VGSR)

Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VGSR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0882 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.
Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VGSR stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $9.67. 58,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,407. Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $8.62 and a twelve month high of $10.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.63 million, a PE ratio of 33.11 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.64.
Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF Company Profile
