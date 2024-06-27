Vertex Resource Group Ltd. (CVE:VTX) Director Terry Allan Stephenson Buys 51,000 Shares

Vertex Resource Group Ltd. (CVE:VTX – Get Free Report) Director Terry Allan Stephenson purchased 51,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,300.00.

Terry Allan Stephenson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 16th, Terry Allan Stephenson acquired 1,295 shares of Vertex Resource Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$479.15.

Vertex Resource Group Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of CVE:VTX traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.30. 201,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,806. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.37. Vertex Resource Group Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.28 and a one year high of C$0.45. The company has a market cap of C$33.61 million, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vertex Resource Group ( CVE:VTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Vertex Resource Group had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of C$58.51 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vertex Resource Group Ltd. will post 0.0300085 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Acumen Capital lowered their target price on Vertex Resource Group from C$0.75 to C$0.65 in a report on Friday, May 17th.

Vertex Resource Group Company Profile

Vertex Resource Group Ltd. provides environmental and industrial services in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Environmental Consulting. The Environmental Consulting segment offers planning and regulatory approvals, site assessments and monitoring, geotechnical and civil engineering, wildlife management, reclamation, remediation, groundwater monitoring, drilling waste, gas migration, emissions testing and reporting, and well sub-surface engineering services; advisory services, including estimating, project controls, and facility engineering; land and regulatory services; emergency spill response services; abandonment, completion, and drilling engineering; and geographical information services, and mapping and drone services to various industries, including governments, industry, and commercial clients.

