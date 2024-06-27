Viking Fund Management LLC Acquires 25,500 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 72.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter worth about $382,015,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Exelon by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,146,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,945,000 after buying an additional 2,352,547 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exelon by 501.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,290,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,731 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 122.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,424,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,154,000 after acquiring an additional 783,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 3,481.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 799,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,695,000 after acquiring an additional 776,997 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Exelon from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $34.71. 2,199,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,869,541. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $33.35 and a 52 week high of $43.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.52.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 10.44%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.52%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

