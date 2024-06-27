Viking Fund Management LLC Increases Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 273.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,000 shares during the quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $3,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 46.9% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 7,226.7% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,132.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $169,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,132.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,791,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,945,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BKR shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.13.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

Shares of Baker Hughes stock remained flat at $34.47 during trading hours on Thursday. 3,099,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,869,016. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.43. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $28.32 and a fifty-two week high of $37.58.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.93%.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Further Reading

