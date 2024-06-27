Viking Fund Management LLC Invests $1.08 Million in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Viking Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 30,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,749,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,915,059,000 after acquiring an additional 36,170,995 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Newmont by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,290,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,122,913,000 after buying an additional 18,664,614 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Newmont by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,639,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,019,813,000 after buying an additional 7,635,657 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 23,756,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $983,267,000 after buying an additional 5,475,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $604,516,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on NEM shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Newmont from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas upgraded Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.13.

Newmont Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.84. 5,530,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,904,833. The company has a market cap of $48.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $29.42 and a one year high of $45.92.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently -37.45%.

Newmont Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.