Viking Fund Management LLC Sells 10,000 Shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

Viking Fund Management LLC decreased its holdings in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $5,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Permian Resources by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,315,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,088,000 after purchasing an additional 19,847,358 shares in the last quarter. EnCap Energy Capital Fund XI L.P. purchased a new stake in Permian Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $353,683,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Permian Resources by 96.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,158,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,961,000 after buying an additional 6,464,093 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Permian Resources by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,701,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,525 shares during the period. Finally, OnyxPoint Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $114,159,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PR traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.97. The stock had a trading volume of 11,214,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,524,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.24 and its 200 day moving average is $15.37. Permian Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $18.28. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 4.26.

Permian Resources ( NASDAQ:PR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from Permian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.82%.

PR has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Permian Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group upgraded Permian Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Permian Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Permian Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Permian Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.31.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $1,067,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,605,279.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

