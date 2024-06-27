Viking Fund Management LLC Trims Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Viking Fund Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,320 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the period. Diamondback Energy comprises about 2.3% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $12,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth about $233,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Security National Bank raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Security National Bank now owns 33,224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,584,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 73.3% during the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 520 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth about $1,801,000. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $6,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,610 shares in the company, valued at $89,322,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 446,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,322,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total transaction of $179,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,241.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,900 shares of company stock worth $7,362,750. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock traded up $2.05 on Thursday, hitting $199.01. The company had a trading volume of 714,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,786. The company has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.90. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.69 and a 52 week high of $211.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.79.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 20.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FANG shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $243.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $212.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.35.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

