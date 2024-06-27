VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (OTCMKTS:VCVOF) Short Interest Update

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (OTCMKTS:VCVOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.2% from the May 31st total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Price Performance

Shares of VCVOF stock remained flat at $6.10 during trading hours on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.03 and its 200-day moving average is $5.85. VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $5.12 and a 12 month high of $6.35.

Get VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund alerts:

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Vinacapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Ltd. operates as open-end investment fund. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Operating Assets, Private Equity, and Other Assets. The company was founded on March 22, 2016 and is headquartered in St. Peter Port, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.