VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (OTCMKTS:VCVOF) Short Interest Update

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (OTCMKTS:VCVOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.2% from the May 31st total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Price Performance
Shares of VCVOF stock remained flat at $6.10 during trading hours on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.03 and its 200-day moving average is $5.85. VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $5.12 and a 12 month high of $6.35.
VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Company Profile
