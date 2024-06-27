Vince (NYSE:VNCE) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Noble Financial

Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Vince (NYSE:VNCE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $3.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.
Separately, Small Cap Consu raised shares of Vince to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.
Vince Trading Up 9.9 %
Vince (NYSE:VNCE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The textile maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.04. Vince had a negative return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $59.17 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vince
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vince stock. Fund 1 Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,242,976 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Vince accounts for about 0.5% of Fund 1 Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Fund 1 Investments LLC owned about 9.94% of Vince worth $4,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.11% of the company’s stock.
About Vince
Vince Holding Corp. provides luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-Consumer segments. The company offers a range of men's and women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede products, and jackets, dresses, skirts, pants, t-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories, as well as woven shirts, core and fashion pants, and blazers under the Vince brand.
