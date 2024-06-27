Vista Gold Corp. Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share (NYSE:VGZ)

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSE:VGZ – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Vista Gold in a research note issued on Monday, June 24th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle forecasts that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $2.75 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vista Gold’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share.

Get Vista Gold alerts:

Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vista Gold in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Report on Vista Gold

Vista Gold Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of VGZ opened at $0.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.43 million, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.73. Vista Gold has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $0.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vista Gold

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vista Gold stock. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Gold Corp. (NYSE:VGZ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,993,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,000. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 1.64% of Vista Gold at the end of the most recent quarter. 27.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vista Gold

(Get Free Report)

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, evaluates, and advances gold exploration and development projects in Australia. Its flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.