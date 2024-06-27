Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORVF) Short Interest Down 96.0% in June

Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 96.0% from the May 31st total of 100,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Volt Carbon Technologies Stock Up 37.5 %

OTCMKTS TORVF traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.03. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,374. Volt Carbon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.05.

Volt Carbon Technologies Company Profile

Volt Carbon Technologies Inc operates as a junior resource company in Canada. It operates through two segments, Mineral Exploration and Development, and Research and Development. The company holds mineral rights in various molybdenum properties in British Columbia and a graphite property in Quebec. It also focuses on the scientific study and technology applications for air classifier and battery development.

