Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Short Interest Down 62.2% in June

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decline of 62.2% from the May 31st total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Vonovia Stock Down 1.5 %

OTCMKTS:VONOY traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $13.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,887. Vonovia has a 1-year low of $9.26 and a 1-year high of $16.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.61.

Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter. Vonovia had a negative return on equity of 18.84% and a negative net margin of 110.61%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vonovia will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Vonovia Increases Dividend

Vonovia Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.4329 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from Vonovia’s previous dividend of $0.42.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of residential properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

