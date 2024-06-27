Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Short Interest Down 62.2% in June

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decline of 62.2% from the May 31st total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Vonovia Stock Down 1.5 %
OTCMKTS:VONOY traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $13.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,887. Vonovia has a 1-year low of $9.26 and a 1-year high of $16.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.61.
Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter. Vonovia had a negative return on equity of 18.84% and a negative net margin of 110.61%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vonovia will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Vonovia Company Profile
Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of residential properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.
