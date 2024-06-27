Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $103.15 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $103.15 million and $3.22 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be purchased for about $3.67 or 0.00005975 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00012681 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00010177 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,467.38 or 1.00061969 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00012728 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00005663 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000051 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.11 or 0.00079939 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 28,100,000 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 3.50085989 USD and is down -4.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 149 active market(s) with $3,120,811.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

