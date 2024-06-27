Wacker Neuson SE (OTCMKTS:WKRCF) Short Interest Down 83.3% in June

Wacker Neuson SE (OTCMKTS:WKRCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the May 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Wacker Neuson Stock Performance
WKRCF remained flat at $17.23 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.37. Wacker Neuson has a 52-week low of $17.08 and a 52-week high of $18.60.
Wacker Neuson Company Profile
