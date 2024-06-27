Wacker Neuson SE (OTCMKTS:WKRCF) Short Interest Down 83.3% in June

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2024

Wacker Neuson SE (OTCMKTS:WKRCFGet Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the May 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Wacker Neuson Stock Performance

WKRCF remained flat at $17.23 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.37. Wacker Neuson has a 52-week low of $17.08 and a 52-week high of $18.60.

Wacker Neuson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment in Germany, Austria, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company provides internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; rammers; vibratory plates; rollers for soil compaction; demolition and light products; generators; pumps; and heaters.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Neuson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Neuson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.