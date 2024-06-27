Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (NASDAQ:UMMA) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Shares of Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (NASDAQ:UMMA – Get Free Report) shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.31 and last traded at $24.94. 32,382 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 25,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.76.
Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $85.49 million, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.55.
Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.
About Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF
The Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (UMMA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of global ex-US securities that are determined to be Shariah-compliant based on business activities and accounting criteria. Holdings are also screened to assess ESG risks.
