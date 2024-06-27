Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Bought by Viking Fund Management LLC

Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 328.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. G&S Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.5% during the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 29,148 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 52,166 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 7,738 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 434,476 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,424,000 after purchasing an additional 36,106 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.8% during the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 331,779 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,196,000 after purchasing an additional 26,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.1% in the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 505,150 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $10,957,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares during the period. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WBA. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.07.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 22.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ WBA traded down $3.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.19. 131,629,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,064,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.66. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.68 and a 52-week high of $31.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of -1.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.78.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $37.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.86 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.11% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.20%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Manmohan Mahajan acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.38 per share, with a total value of $116,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,969 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,859.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CFO Manmohan Mahajan bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.38 per share, with a total value of $116,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 166,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,235,859.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Inderpal S. Bhandari purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $54,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

