Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Given New $17.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Leerink Partnrs reissued a market perform rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.07.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $15.66 on Monday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a twelve month low of $14.62 and a twelve month high of $31.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.24, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.36.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.38. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.11% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $37.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.29%.

Insider Activity at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In related news, Director Inderpal S. Bhandari bought 3,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $54,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $54,150. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CFO Manmohan Mahajan purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.38 per share, for a total transaction of $116,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,969 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,859.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Inderpal S. Bhandari purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $54,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,675,198 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,927,656,000 after acquiring an additional 10,962,030 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,061,021 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $630,334,000 after buying an additional 10,612,373 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,584,371 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $279,876,000 after buying an additional 1,720,228 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $29,816,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,985.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 889,546 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $23,226,000 after buying an additional 846,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

